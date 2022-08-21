Noise launches new smartwatch with AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling: Details inside

Mumbai: Indian smartwatch brand, Noise launched ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch with AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch is available to purchase in Amazon and gonoise.com at launch price of Rs. 3,499. This Noise smartwatch comes in Champagne Grey, Jet Black, Olive Green, and Vintage Brown colours.

This smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368×448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Its AOD functionality allows users to check the time, date, and steps count without having to touch the screen or power button. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz supports Bluetooth v5.3 and allows users to receive, reject, and silent calls directly from the smartwatch.

It features an inbuilt speaker and microphone. The smartwatch packs a 290mAh battery that can provide up to seven days of backup (without AOD) and takes about two hours to be fully charged.