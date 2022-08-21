Realme launches TechLife Buds T100 true wireless stereo earbuds: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Relame launched Realme TechLife Buds T100 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The new earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,499. They are offered in Pop White and Punk Black colours. options. The earbuds will go on sale from August 24 on the company website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other Realme retail stores with an introductory price of Rs. 1,299

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 have an AirPods like stem design and are powered by 10mm drivers with titanium-plated diaphragms. The earbuds offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters.

The earbuds can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via the Realme Link app. It can provide up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime.