Police, army, and intelligence discuss counterterrorism strategy; Report

Amid Pakistan’s attempts to resurrect terrorism along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Jammu division, Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, held a high-level security review with top Army and police brass to devise an effective counter-terrorism strategy.

Terror incidents have increased in the two districts in recent days. Rajouri and Poonch districts have been peaceful for several years after remaining volatile during the peak of terrorism because these mountainous districts were regarded as a gateway for terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

IED explosions and the recovery of arms and ammunition, on the other hand, have become a regular occurrence in these districts. Terrorist encounters have also occurred recently, with four Army soldiers killed in an exchange of fire when terrorists attempted a suicide attack on a military camp. Two Pakistani terrorists were apprehended and killed. Long-distance encounters have also been reported in both districts.

In light of the ‘fast charging counter-terrorism scenario’ in the twin districts, ADGP Mukesh Singh paid a visit to Rajouri on Saturday and held a high-level security conference with the GOC 25 Division and GOC Romeo Force of the Army, intelligence agencies, and senior police officers.

Brigade Commanders from various military formations, senior superintendents of police from Rajouri and Poonch, and SP operations (Shopian) were also present at the meeting. A detailed discussion was held on recent trends in terrorist activities, with intelligence agencies providing briefings. To counter the emerging threat, a strategy was developed.

The ADGP also went to Thanamandi and was briefed on the suspected terrorist movement by the SSP and SDPO. ADGP also paid a visit to the headquarters of the IRP 2nd Batallion. The ADGP held separate meetings with police officials and instructed each officer on their roles and responsibilities in countering the terrorist threat. The Northern Army Commander had also recently reviewed the security situation in the two districts.