The CEO of Israeli spyware firm NSO Group has stepped down

NSO Group, an Israeli spyware outfit, announced on Sunday that CEO Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, with Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat hired to oversee a reorganisation of the company before naming a successor.

According to a corporate source, approximately 100 employees will be laid off as part of the firm’s reorganisation, and Shohat will head the company until the board finds a new CEO.

The surveillance company, which develops Pegasus software, has been facing legal action following allegations that its tools were used to hack mobile phones by governments and other authorities.

NSO has stated that its technology is meant to aid in the capture of terrorists, paedophiles, and hardened criminals, and that it is marketed to ‘vetted and reputable’ government clients, albeit its client list remains confidential.

‘The company’s solutions continue to be in great demand with governments and law enforcement agencies due to its cutting-edge technology and demonstrated capacity to assist these customers in combating crime and terrorism,’ Shohat said in a statement.

‘NSO will ensure that the company’s game-changing innovations are put to good use,’ he added.