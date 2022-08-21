TMC leader Kunal Ghosh makes his singing debut, writes song about rise in prices

Kunal Ghosh, the head of the Trinamool Congress, made his singing debut with a song on rising prices. In a brand-new song titled ‘Dam Komiye De Maa Uma,’ Ghosh asked the goddess Durga to stop the price increase before Durga Puja.

The senior TMC leader highlighted the suffering caused by people’s inability to pay for basic necessities like petrol and diesel. In an apparent jab, Ghosh claimed that the song references how people will celebrate Durga Puja with significant price increases and how they will fill their vehicles’ tanks with already-exorbitantly priced petrol and diesel.

Ghosh posted about his experience on social media and stated: ‘See, I’m a jack of all trades, master of none. I can’t do anything like that except a little writing, paper-tugging, and some TV work. But in all cases, I can carry out experiments with great enthusiasm. In one such case, today, for the first time in my life, I recorded a song in a studio under the guidance of professionals.’

According to Ghosh, the lyrics of his song contain sections in which a person asks the Goddess in preparation for Durga Puja to protect him, the common man, from the rising cost of living.