On Saturday (August 20), Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, a Russian-controlled region of Ukraine’s southeastern region. In response, a Ukrainian interior ministry adviser stated that the alleged poisoning may have occurred as a result of Russian soldiers eating expired canned meat.

According to the Russian defence ministry, the poisoning occurred in July, and a number of Russian servicemen were taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31. According to the ministry, tests revealed that they had botulinum type B, a toxic substance, in their bodies. ‘ On the fact of chemical terrorism sanctioned by the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy, Russia is preparing supporting evidence with the results of all analyses,’ the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not say how many servicemen had been injured. Their current condition was not disclosed. There was no further explanation as to what the ‘supporting evidence’ was. Botulinum toxin type B is a neurotoxin that can cause botulism when consumed in previously contaminated food products, but it also has medical applications. On the Telegram app, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko commented on Russian allegations.

‘The department (Russian defence ministry) does not specify whether the poisoning was caused by expired canned meat, which contains botulinum toxin. Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, the occupying forces have made numerous complaints about overdue rations’, he stated. The Russian defence ministry said it was conducting an additional investigation into an incident in which Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed administration in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region, became ill.