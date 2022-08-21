Ukrainian and Russian ‘spies’ arrested while making attempts to sneak into a ‘military base’

Albania has detained three foreign nationals, one Ukrainian and two Russians, who were attempting to infiltrate the Gramsh military facility. ‘Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports attempted to enter the factory,’ according to the Albanian Defense Ministry.

According to Reuters, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while attempting to stop the foreign nationals. ‘The officers who were guarding the plant reacted immediately, but two of our soldiers were injured while attempting to apprehend the three foreign nationals’.

It went on to say that the injured soldiers were in stable condition. One of those detained was a 24-year-old Russian man identified only as M.Z., a Russian national. The man attempted to photograph the Gramsh plant’s perimeter. He sprayed a chemical on security personnel as he attempted to flee after being stopped by the military, causing injuries. The guards are being treated in a hospital, according to EuroNews.

A 33-year-old Russian woman identified as S.T. and a 25-year-old Ukrainian male identified as F.A. were also detained nearby. The three foreign nationals have been detained, according to the government. The three individuals are ‘suspected of espionage,’ according to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

During the summer months, many Russian and Ukrainian visitors travel to Albania for its beaches, which are located more than 70 kilometres from the Gramsh military base. During Albania’s communist era, the facility was used to produce the Russian version of the AK-49 rifle. According to the Defense Ministry’s website, the plant now provides manufacturing services to the defence industry, but no further details were provided.