You will never think the same again after reading these books

Do you feel caught in a rut? Sometimes all it takes to reenergize and motivate you is a shift of perspective. The best method to view the world from a new perspective is through books. Here are some books to read that will alter your perspective and, who knows, maybe even your life.

‘The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment’

Eckhart Tolle, a spiritual guide who was born in Germany, published a brief book titled ‘The Power of Now’ in 1997. Many people who want to live a better and happier life by living in the present moment have praised the self-help book in great detail. The idea is to let go, be present and conscious, and live in the moment.

‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing’

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, the debut book by Japanese organising expert Marie Kondo, was published in 2010 and it immediately sparked a global decluttering movement. This movement earned Kondo notoriety and led to the creation of her own product line and even her own Netflix series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. There is no disputing that her advice will alter your life, regardless of how much you like her approach.

‘Buddha’s Brain: The Practical Neuroscience of Happiness, Love, and Wisdom’

Rick Hanson, an American psychologist, is well known for his publications on positive neuroplasticity, which holds that you can use your thinking to modify your brain. In 2009 released Buddha’s Brain, Hanson focuses on how spiritual instructors were able to alter their students’ brains, which in turn altered history. The book offers helpful advice and methods so that you may rewire your brain as well.

‘White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism’

In these racially fraught times, readers should read White Fragility by American anti-racist educator Robin DiAngelo, which was published in 2018. The book asks white readers to consider their privilege, emotions, and behaviours that may contribute to racial inequality as well as possible solutions.

‘Trans Like Me: Conversations for All of Us’

The 2017 release of Trans Like Me by British author, professor, and LGBTQ activist CN Lester is a perceptive and intimate book that can aid readers in understanding the significant gender-identity challenges of our time, including pronouns, gender-variant children, and a host of other topics.