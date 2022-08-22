Haribhau Rathod, an ex-member of Lok Sabha, joining AAP.

Haribhau Rathod, a well-known OBC leader and former member of the Lok Sabha, is set to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. Rathod, a former BJP member from Yavatmal, Maharashtra, told PTI that he would join the AAP on Sunday in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s national convener and the chief minister of Delhi.

The late BJP leader Gopinath Munde’s confidant and prominent Banjara community leader, Rathod, served in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2008. He was expelled out of the BJP for voting against the then-UPA government’s request for a trust vote in 2008 regarding the US nuclear accord.

Rathod joined the Congress in 2013, and the following year he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Rathod joined forces with the Shiv Sena in 2019 and supported its candidates in the assembly elections.

Following his win in the Punjab assembly elections, Kejriwal is planning to expand his party in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh while also aiming for a national role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Political experts think Rathod’s efforts on behalf of the OBC community in Maharashtra and other areas of the nation may be helpful to the AAP as it looks to expand.