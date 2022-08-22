Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare magazine for sending her award night invite, Explains why

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced to sue one of the leading film magazines in India. On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram and penned a note explaining why she is suing Filmfare magazine after they invited her to their awards night and wanted to award her for ‘Thalaivii’.

‘I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii… I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. it is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to [email protected] … thanks’, she wrote.

Kangana has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for ‘Thalaivii’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu. Kiara Advani and Vidya Balan.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy working on her film ‘Emergency’, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Kangana is also directing the project. Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of ‘Emergency’.