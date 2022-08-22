Telangana BJP MP says, TRS, Congress leaders involved in Delhi liquor scam

According to BJP MP from the state, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, leaders of the ruling TRS and the Congress in Telangana are participating in the liquor scam that has captivated the nation’s capital. He ordered the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to react to the accusations.

We can see that a few members of the KCR family have emerged in the Delhi Liquor Scam. KCR may also be involved, according to Bandi Sanjay Kumar. ‘Every time KCR went to Delhi, I thought it was about national politics. Why does he go to Delhi? I think this (the liquor scam) is the reason – to set up liquor shops, to create a liquor syndicate, to have a partnership in it. This is what I think the chief minister has been going to Delhi,’ Kumar claimed.

‘In the drugs dhandha, it is their family members only. In every dhandha, it is only their family members.’ The state president of the BJP questioned, ‘I am openly asking the KCR family, Did or did they not meet with those related to the Delhi liquor scam?’