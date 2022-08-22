To discuss important projects in Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Prime Minister Modi.

On August 22, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met at the latter’s home and spoke about a number of important Andhra Pradesh-related issues. The CM asked PM Modi to help in accelerating the Polavaram project’s construction during their discussion. He requested that the updated cost estimates of Rs. 55,548.87 crore be approved by the PM.

Additionally, CM Jagan requested that the PM provide an ad hoc payment of Rs 10,000 crore so that the project’s construction can move forward without interruption. In order to ensure transparency, he also called for a rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package for families who had been forcibly moved.

Additionally, he asked the PM to release Rs 32,625 crore from the Resource Gap Fund to pay for several 10th Pay Commission pending bills, such as social security pensions and others, between 2014 and 2015.