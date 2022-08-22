‘You are in DANGER’; Indian government warns Google Chrome users!

Google Chrome users are once again at risk due to a vulnerability that hackers can exploit! This compelled the Indian government to issue a high-severity warning to Google Chrome users via the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is part of the IT ministry. It was discovered that the Google Chrome browser contains a number of vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to gain access to their devices. Multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome have been reported, allowing malicious attackers to bypass all security checks on a targeted system.

The CERT-in stated in the most recent vulnerability note for Google Chrome for Desktop, ‘These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to use after free in FedCM, SwiftShader, ANGLE, Blink, Sign-in Flow, Chrome OS Shell; heap buffer overflow in downloads, insufficient validation of untrusted input in intents, insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies, and inappropriate implementation in extensions API’.

It went on to say that a remote hacker could take advantage of the flaws by sending specially crafted requests to the targeted system. CVE-2022-2856 is being actively exploited in the wild. Who will be impacted? Learn everything about it right here.

Who is at risk?

Fortunately, this high-severity vulnerability does not affect all Google Chrome users. But not all users are so fortunate! According to the CERT-in advisory, the warning is only for users who are using an earlier version of Chrome rather than 104.0.5112.101. To avoid becoming a victim of a malicious act, the Indian government advised Chrome users to update their browsers to the latest version, which was rolled out to fix the issues and improve browser vulnerabilities. Here’s a step-by-step guide to updating your Chrome browser.

How can you update Chrome to the latest version?