Changing the workforce; Ford plans to lay off about 3,000 employees

Ford Motors has confirmed that layoffs will take place, as had been speculated for some time. The decision will affect approximately 3,000 jobs in the United States, Canada, and India, including both salaried and contractual workers. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company has also begun informing employees about the change via internal e-mail. Ford is reportedly planning to lay off employees as it pursues its plans to focus on electric vehicles.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Chief Executive Jim Farley hinted at the job cuts. In July, Bloomberg reported that Ford could lay off up to 8,000 workers. Earlier in March, the automaker announced its intention to split into two businesses and ‘go all in’ on electric vehicles. One of its auto businesses, dubbed Ford Model e, will focus on electric vehicles, while the other, dubbed Ford Blue, will work on internal combustion engines.

‘Ford is going all in,’ said CEO Farley, ‘creating separate but complementary businesses that give us startup speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e, together with Ford Blue’s industrial know-how, volume, and iconic brands like Bronco, that startups can only dream about’.