IMD predicts isolated, strong rains in Kerala till August 26

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that isolated strong rains are likely in some parts of the state till August 26. Yellow alert has been issued in this regard in five districts.

IMD has issued yellow alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on August 23, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on August 25 and Kottayam, Idukki for August 26. Restrictions have been imposed on fishing from August 24 to 26 as strong winds have been predicted in the coming days.

Earlier, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had informed that the State is likely to see rain for the next five days. For many, this spell of rainfall will come as a welcome respite from the scorching heat the state has seen the past few days.