IRCTC announces new South India tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a new South India tour package. The tour will begin from Jaipur in Rajasthan and will cover Kanyakumari, Kochi, Kumarakom, Madurai, Munnar, Rameshwaram, and Trivandrum.

The 7 nights and 8 days tour include visits to various temples such as Meenakshi Amman Temple, and Sri Kanya Kumari Bhagwati Amman Temple. The tour package includes Return Air Fare Jaipur – Madurai and Kochi – Jaipur, accommodation in d AC rooms in a three-star category or equivalent hotels, airport transfers by AC vehicles, and sightseeing as per the itinerary by A/C vehicle on sharing basis. Meals will include 7 Breakfasts, 1 Lunch, and 7 Dinners. The cost of the package Rs 49,550 per person.

The tour will begin on 12 September, 12 October, 7 November, 19 December, and 26 December in 2022 16 January, 2023 and 16 February 2023.

Interested passengers can book the tickets from the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com, and through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices. For more information about the tour package check https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NJA06