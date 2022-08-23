IRCTC launches new tour package to Kashmir: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched a new tour package to Jammu and Kashmir. The ‘Kashmir Heaven On Earth’ tour package will cover famous tourist destinations like Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam.

The 6 days and 5 nights air tour package will start and end in Mumbai. It will start on September 5, September 19 and October 10 and customers can choose any of the dates according to their convenience.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels, divert and reschedules trains in this route: Full list

The tour package costs Rs 44,300 for person. For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 35,900 per person. It will cost Rs 34,700 per person in triple occupancy.

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.