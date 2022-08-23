Know all bizarre myths about masturbation

Masturbation is a normal activity. As per sexologists, masturbation great for relieving stress. It also relieves sexual frustration.

There are several myths surrounding masturbation. May of these myths is absurd. Here are the common myths about masturbation:

You should not masturbate in a relationship: This myth is completely absurd. Masturbation is normal and necessary for an individual’s mental health . It is not cheating on your partner.

It makes you infertile: This is a common thought that masturbation makes men infertile. This is the most absurd myth. It in no way decreases your sperm count. As per a study in 2016, men who ejaculate 21 times per month have lower chances of developing prostate cancer.

It blinds you: If this is the case, the entire world would be almost blind! This is a baseless myth.

Masturbating while pregnant is wrong: Sex at a certain stage may be harmful depending on the position but masturbation is not.