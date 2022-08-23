Nationalised bank launches pre-qualified credit card: Details inside

Mumbai: The second largest public sector bank in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched pre-approved credit card. The pre-qualified credit card will be provided to salaried account customers.

Salaried account customers can apply for this facility through the PNB One mobile banking app and the bank’s website or Internet Banking Service (IBS). PNB will offer this service via the RuPay and VISA platforms. Customers will get offers like Reward Points, Comprehensive Insurance Coverage, Complimentary Domestic and International Lounge Access, Health Check, Complimentary Golf, Spa, Gym Sessions and Higher Credit Limits.

PNB also launched overdraft against fixed deposit (FD). Customers can apply for loans online without going to a bank physically. There is a 0.25% discount on the interest rate for using online services like PNB One.