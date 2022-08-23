Shehnaaz Gill shares how she handled grief over Sidharth Shukla’s demise

The death of Sidharth Shukla shocked the entertainment industry in September 2021, bringing everyone to their knees. The actor passed away in his sleep from a severe heart attack.

Sidharth’s close friend and alleged lover Shehnaaz Gill was devastated by the news while his fans, family, and other actors were shocked. Shehnaaz and Sidharth first met while competing on Bigg Boss in 2019, and they immediately bonded and showed signs of attraction to one another.

After Sidharth passed away, Shehnaaz stayed silent for several months and only appeared to finish her Punjabi movie ‘Honsla Rakh’. She seldom ever appeared in public and even chose against promoting Honsla Rakh. Eventually, the actress went back to her job and put on a brave front for the public.

For the first time since Sidharth’s demise, Gill talked about how she was coping with her loss. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she shared that showing her sorrow would have attracted trolls who would have referred to her as a sympathy-gainer. ‘Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (People would say I am trying to gain sympathy if I cried in front of the world). People would consider you weak, and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself, and I am fine with it’, she said.

Shehnaaz also made a music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ in Sidharth’s honour. While many of her supporters praised the gesture, others accused her of taking advantage of Sidharth’s passing. Shehnaaz responded by saying, ‘People don’t know the whole story, so how will they say anything about it? What happened is that I wanted to restart my work and make a comeback, and when you respect someone a lot, how will you start if you don’t do something for them? So, it was out of respect. And it’s okay, the people who don’t know anything about it, why should we feel sad about what they say? Whatever knowledge they have, let them have that only’.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ which will be released next year.