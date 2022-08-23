Turkey claims there are no prerequisites for talks with Syria

Turkey has no preconditions for conversation with the Syrian government, and talks should be goal-oriented, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, easing Ankara’s position toward Damascus even further.

Turkey has backed rebels seeking to depose Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and severed diplomatic ties with Damascus early in the 11-year conflict.

However, Russian assistance has aided Assad’s regime in driving the rebels back to a pocket of northwest Syria. Erdogan stated following talks in Russia earlier this month that President Vladimir Putin urged that Turkey work with the Syrian government to combat bloodshed along their shared border.

Erdogan has threatened that Turkey may conduct another military intervention into northern Syria, targeting Syrian Kurdish fighters, in order to expand a ‘safe zone’ into which some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently hosted by Turkey may return.

‘There cannot be a prerequisite for discussion, but what is the purpose of these contacts? Terrorists must be removed from the country… People must be able to return, acording to Cavusoglu