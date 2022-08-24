A Russian politician arrested for criticising Ukraine invasion.

Russian officials seized Yevgeny Roizman, a lawmaker renowned for his criticism of the Kremlin and, more recently, of the military assault in Ukraine, according to Russia’s TASS news agency on Wednesday.

Roizman, a former Yekaterinburg mayor, is being probed for “discrediting the Russian army,” according to TASS, citing Yekaterinburg security services.

Roizman was one of a handful of Kremlin dissidents who were elected mayors in 2012 after a series of large opposition demonstrations during President Vladimir Putin’s campaign.

Russia describes its operations in Ukraine as a ‘special military operation’ to ensure its own security, and officials have imprisoned a number of activists for referring to the conflict as a war or criticising Russia’s actions.

Ukrainian soldiers have put up a strong fight, and the West has slapped harsh sanctions on Russia in an attempt to convince it to remove its men.