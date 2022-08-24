Amid worries of future attacks, exhausted but resolute Ukrainians celebrate their independence day

In an absurd exhibition of burnt-out Russian tanks and armour on display this week in central Kyiv to commemorate the country’s 31st anniversary of independence, Ukrainians revelled in their country’s defiance, but they did so out of dread of further Russian strikes.

On Wednesday morning, Independence Day, an air raid alarm broke the eerie silence in Kyiv after grim warnings that Russia could carry out further strikes on important cities. Kiev has threatened Moscow with a strong retaliation if that occurs.

The public holiday, which comes six months into Russia’s invasion, is typically observed with a military parade, but this year, Kyiv banned public events in the city out of concern for attacks on large gatherings, and the streets were noticeably quieter than usual.

‘I’m hoping that the conflict will be over this year so that we can celebrate next spring. I hope we can obtain more assistance so the war will finish sooner and we can resume our happy lives,’ said 27-year-old Kyiv resident Anna Husieva.

Prior to the state holiday, crowds of people flocked to the main street to take pictures next to the remains of Russian tanks and consume sugar floss that was coloured the yellow and blue of the flag.

They laughed at the irony of the armour display given that Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya and a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had previously announced plans for a military parade in Kyiv before Moscow’s attack on the Ukrainian capital was abandoned in March.

Pavel Pidreza, a 62-year-old retired Ukrainian soldier, was admiring the tanks while out for a stroll with his wife, Vira. ‘Putin dreamed of a parade on Khreshchatyk, well – here it is,’ he said.

He continued, ‘We’re pleased that our army is demonstrating that it is extremely skilled and is fighting on an equal footing with an adversary that many nations feared, especially in Europe.’

Residents also openly expressed their sorrow at the six-month battle that has killed thousands, displaced millions, and levelled entire cities as they spoke of the nation’s resiliency.