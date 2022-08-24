Edappadi Palaniswami criticises DMK government, Stalin for state of law and order in Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government as well as MK Stalin for the state’s peace and order problems. The AIADMK leader EPS claimed it was shameful that the police force was incompetent because Stalin was directly in charge of it.

‘MK Stalin, the Chief Minister, said that he was directly monitoring law and order. Is this the way to maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu? Due to this, people are agitated. Stalin should be held responsible,’ said EPS.