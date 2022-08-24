Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory near the MCD office in Patparganj Industrial Area of east Delhi on Wednesday. The fire has been extinguishes by 9 fire tenders. There is no immediate reports of any injury.

‘A call about a fire in a factory was received at 12.57 pm and a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,’ said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.