Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indian Railways announces 6 Ganpati Special Trains connecting these cities: Full List

New Delhi: The Central Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has announced 6 additional trains during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. These special trains will connect Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai with Mangaluru Junction. The special trains were announced to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The national transporter earlier announced 212 Ganpati Specials and with this, the overall Ganpati Specials this year will be 218. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31. This festival will end on September 9.

Full list of special trains:

01173 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hrs on August 24, August 31 and September 7 (3 services) and will arrive Mangaluru Junction at 17.05 hrs next day.

01174 special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 20.15 hrs on August 25, September 1 and September 8 (3 services) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.30 hrs next day.

These trains will stop at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Cancona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur. These trains will have 1 First AC, 3 AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, 2 Generator vans, 1 Pantry car.

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Thokur Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday at 12.00 hrs. and will reach Thokur at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 23rd August, 2022 till 6th September, 2022.

Train No. 09002 Thokur- Mumbai Central Special will depart from Thokur every Wednesday at 10.45 hrs. & will reach Mumbai Central at 07.05 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 7th September, 2022.

These trains will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Madgaon Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12.00 hrs. and will reach Madgaon at 04.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 11th September, 2022.

Train No. 09004 Madgaon – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 09.15 hrs. and will reach Mumbai Central at 01.00 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 to 12th September, 2022.

These trains will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09011 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 14.40 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 till 08th September, 2022.

Train No. 09012 Kudal – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Kudal every Friday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Bandra Terminus at 21.30 hrs., on the same day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022till 09th September, 2022.

These trains will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg stations. This train comprises of Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09018 Udhna – Madgaon Special will depart from Udhna every Friday at 15.25 hrs. and will reach Madgaon at 09.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022 till 09th September, 2022.

Train No. 09017 Madgaon -Udhna Special will depart from Madgaon every Saturday at 10.05 hrs. and will reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 27th August, 2022 till 10th September, 2022.

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Kudal Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 09.30 hrs. and will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 30th August, 2022 and 06th September, 2022.

Train No. 09411 Kudal – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Kudal every Wednesday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Ahmedabad at 03.30 hrs., the next day. This train will run on 31st August, 2022 and 07th September, 2022.

Train No. 09150 Vishvamitri – Kudal Special will depart from Vishvamitri every Monday at 10.00 hrs. and will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 29th August, 2022 and 05th September, 2022.

Train No. 09149 Kudal –Vishvamitri Special will depart from Kudal every Tuesday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Vishvamitri at 01.00 hrs.,the next day This train will run on 30th August, 2022 and 06th September, 2022.