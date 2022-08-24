Illegal mining case; Probe agency conducts fresh raids in Jharkhand

As part of an ongoing probe into alleged illegal mining in the state, the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, conducted searches at several places in Jharkhand today, according to government sources. As part of the operation, the federal investigation agency will investigate 17 to 20 locations throughout the state.

According to officials speaking to Press Trust of India, the searches were conducted after new information came to light as a result of the questioning of Pankaj Mishra, a political assistant to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Mr. Mishra’s associate and guard Bachhu Yadav.

Mr. Mishra and Mr. Yadav were both arrested by the investigation agency in this matter a while back. The Enforcement Directorate began an investigation after conducting a 19-location search warrant against Mr. Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8 in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki, and Barharwa. The search warrant was related to allegations of illegal mining and extortion.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Mr. Mishra and others in March, stating that the latter had ‘illegally grabbed or amassed huge assets in his favour.’ As a result, the searches were carried out. The investigation agency seized money from 50 bank accounts totalling 13.32 crore soon after the July raids.