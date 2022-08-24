Japan to waive pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travellers who has recieved vaccination

Pre-departure COVID-19 testing will not be required for vaccinated visitors to Japan, but daily entry limits will still apply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday.

Japan continues to impose some of the harshest pandemic border controls among developed nations, requiring travellers to provide results of a coronavirus test that was completed no more than 72 hours prior to departure.

As on September 7, those who have received three vaccinations will no longer need to provide evidence that they are not infected, according to Kishida, who spoke to reporters online while recovering from COVID at his official house.

