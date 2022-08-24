Lebanon looks into reported threats against Saudi embassy in the country

Following the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon’s sharing of a video containing similar threats on his Twitter account on Wednesday, the interior minister of Lebanon requested security authorities investigate death threats against the Saudi embassy in Lebanon.

According to a statement from his ministry, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said his directive was based on his ‘concern for Lebanon’s interest and security as well as good relations with brotherly nations, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.’

The interior ministry believes the man in the recording to be a Saudi national living in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of Iran-backed Hezbollah. Earlier, Saudi Ambassador Walid al-Bukhari shared a tweet from a pro-Saudi account containing the recording.

He was described as ‘wanted by Saudi authorities for terrorist offences’ in the interior ministry announcement.

The man claims that ‘no employee at the Saudi embassy will remain alive’ if anything were to happen to any member of his family. I will kill everyone working in the Saudi embassy and anybody connected to it.