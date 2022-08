On Wednesday, Pope Francis urged for ‘concrete efforts’ to stop the conflict in Ukraine and prevent a ‘nuclear calamity’ at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Francis went off script at his weekly general audience to describe wars as ‘madness’ and, referring to Darya Dugina, claimed the lady killed by a vehicle bomb outside Moscow was among ‘innocents’ slain as a result of conflict.

He also called gun dealers who profit from conflict ‘delinquents who destroy mankind.’