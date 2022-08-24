Six months after the invasion, Ukraine claims that Russian ‘shackles’ are worse than missiles

As Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence from the Moscow-controlled Soviet Union on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that six months after Russia invaded, his country was ‘reborn’ and vowed to expel Russian forces totally.

The second-largest city, Kharkiv, was placed under a curfew following days of warnings that Moscow might exploit the celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day to launch additional missile assaults on significant cities.

Exact six months had passed since Russia had launched tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine when the anniversary occurred. Even though Wednesday’s festivities were postponed, many individuals observed the day by donning embroidered shirts, which are a staple of the national wardrobe.

Zelenskiy claimed in an emotional speech to his countrymen that Russia’s invasion has rekindled the spirit of the people.

‘On February 24 at four in the morning, a new country entered the world. It was reborn, not actually born. a people who did not shout, cry, or feel panic. one who didn’t run away. refused to give up. and kept in mind,’ he spoke.