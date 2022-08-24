Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. The sustained foreign fund inflows supported the domestic benchmark indices. Gains in power, banking and financial stocks were offset by the losses in IT, auto and metal stocks.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

BSE Sensex ended at 59085.40, higher by 54.13 points or 0.09%. NSE Nifty settled at 17605, up by 27.50 points or 0.16%. The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, NTPC, L&T, Power Grid Corporation, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra. Top losers in the market were Tata Steel, TCS, Titan, Reliance Industries Limited and Maruti Suzuki.