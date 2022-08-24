DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Aug 24, 2022, 05:05 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. The sustained foreign  fund inflows supported the domestic benchmark indices. Gains in power, banking and financial stocks were offset by the losses in IT, auto and metal stocks.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar 

BSE Sensex ended at 59085.40, higher by 54.13 points or 0.09%. NSE Nifty settled at 17605, up by 27.50 points or 0.16%. The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank,  NTPC, L&T, Power Grid Corporation, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra. Top losers in the market were Tata Steel, TCS, Titan, Reliance Industries Limited and  Maruti Suzuki.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 24, 2022, 05:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button