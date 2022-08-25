Another military royalist becomes Thailand’s new acting Prime Minister

For opposition groups trying to eliminate what they condemn as a military monopoly on politics, Thailand’s new acting prime minister, Prawit Wongsuwan, offers little that differs significantly from suspended prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Prawit’s caretaker position provides stability for the ruling coalition until the Constitutional Court decides whether Prayuth’s time as a military leader from 2014 to 2019 counts towards an eight-year term limit as the opposition claims. The ruling coalition is led by the pro-army Palang Pracharat party.

Prawit, 77, a longstanding supporter of Prayuth and a member of the military junta that controlled Thailand for nearly five years after Prayuth’s coup in 2014 toppled an elected government, has served as deputy prime minister since 2019.

Both Prawit and Prayuth served in the exclusive Queen’s Guard unit closely affiliated with the palace; both men are former army chiefs who are renowned for their intense commitment to the queen.

He has a tendency to exercise influence behind the scenes, unlike Prayuth.

Prawit has long been seen as a power broker among the wealthy elite who support Thailand’s royal family and the military as well as inside the Palang Pracharat party, which he co-founded.

According to Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of the college of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University, ‘Prawit obtains his authority through connections with the economic elite.’

‘Prawit will assist stabilise the political situation and consolidate the ruling coalition and related economic interests ahead of the election,’ Titipol said of Prawit’s appointment as acting prime minister.