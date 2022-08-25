ED recovered AK-47 rifles from Jharkhand CM’s aide’s residence: Arrested

Prem Prakash, a trusted assistant of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a day after two AK-47 firearms were seized from his home. After search operations in relation to the alleged illegal mining case, Prem Prakash was taken into custody on Wednesday night. According to the terms of the Money Laundering Act, he was taken into custody in Ranchi.

The ED recovered two AK-47 rifles and 60 cartridges at Prem Prakash’s home on Wednesday. Two AK-47s were allegedly found by ED investigators while investigating Prem Prakash’s Jharkhand home as part of an investigation into illegal mining involving Rs 100 crore.

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP member from Godda, stated in a tweet: ‘Prem Prakash has been arrested by the ED. Prakash is an associate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family friend Amit Agarwal and that his (Prakash) links should be investigated by the NIA.’