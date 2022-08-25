In France, a hot, dry summer forced an early start to the Champagne harvest.

This year, Champagne grape pickers had to start the harvest earlier than usual because climate change is forcing the country’s sparkling wine producers to reconsider how they create the highly sought-after champagne.

The greatest drought on record and high temperatures have led to widespread wildfires and water consumption restrictions throughout France. They did, however, increase grape ripeness.

According to Charles Philipponnat, president of the family-owned Philipponnat Champagne winery, which produces several hundred thousand bottles a year, an August harvest, as opposed to early September last year, used to be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion in Champagne. no longer.

He stated on his winery in northern France that ‘it’s fairly evident that global warming is having an influence presently.’

The sun beat down on the steep slope where the prized Pinot grape grows as pickers recruited for the brief harvesting season and paid on what they pick hurried about in temperatures well above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

It’s crucial to select the grapes before they ripen too much and become overly sweet.

Producers all throughout France anticipate a decent vintage from this year’s harvest when it reaches the market, which is a relief after frost and mildew fungus attacks decimated vines in 2021, something this year’s dry and hot weather helped prevent.