Passengers, airport staff argue after SpiceJet Varanasi flight delayed for 8 hours

At Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, a brawl broke out between passengers and airport personnel on Wednesday as a result of the SpiceJet plane’s eight-hour delay. The flight was delayed owing to a ‘Network Issue’, according to authorities at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

As per a source at Ahmedabad Airport, the main runway was shut down for repairs from 11 am to 3 pm. Pilots received a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding it.

Due to a NOTAM, SpiceJet flight SG0354, which was originally scheduled to take off at 10.30 am, was postponed till after 3 pm. However, because of a network issue (traffic at the airport), it was further delayed before ultimately departing for Varanasi at approximately 7 pm.

Due to the SpiceJet staff’s ambiguous responses explaining the flight’s delay, the passengers got furious. Senior airport authorities and security officers were later summoned and successfully calmed the situation.

A senior DGCA official stated that they were aware of the circumstance and as it is in the rule, passengers must receive compensation in these situations if they ask for it. They will look into if they get any such complaints.