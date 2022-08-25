Stock Market: Equity indices fell sharply

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices fell sharply on Thursday. The domestic benchmark indices snapped a two-session winning streak due to heavy selling pressure.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,774.72, lower by 310.71 points or 0.53%. NSE Nifty dropped 82.50 points or 0.47% to end at 17,522.45. The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy’s and Titan. The top losers in the market were From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Power Grid, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC.