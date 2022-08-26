Ashok Gehlot says, Ghulam Nabi Azad was also sycophant of Sanjay Gandhi

Ghulam Nabi Azad was criticised by the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, for the allegations leveled against Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi on Friday. Azad charged that the Gandhi scion had brought in a fresh group of inexperienced sycophants to lead the party.

Moreover, Ghulam Nabi Azad called Sonia Gandhi a mere “figurehead” and claimed that Rahul Gandhi, his guards, and personal assistants make all critical decisions. In response to the allegations, Ashok Gehlot stated, ‘All those who were with Sanjay Gandhi, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, were considered to be sycophants at that time.’

‘But Sanjay Gandhi did not care and that is why Ghulam Nabi Azad became such a big leader. Had Sanjay Gandhi removed sycophants under pressure, as Azad is expecting Rahul Gandhi to do today, no one would have known Ghulam Nabi Azad or any other leader,’ he added.

Ashok Gehlot continued by stating that Congress gave Ghulam Nabi Azad everything and kept him in a position of authority for 42 years. ‘The Congress has given everything to Ghulam Nabi Azad. Today, his identity in the country is because of the Congress, because of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Sonia Gandhi. I do not think the way he has expressed this sentiment can be called proper,’ Gehlot stated.