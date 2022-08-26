Global Village in Dubai offer 10% discount for tickets

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai announced a new offer for visitors. Global Village announced a 10% discount on tickets purchased online on the user-friendly mobile app or website. The 27th Season of Global Village will begin from October 25. The entry ticket is priced at 18 UAE dirham.

It also announced ‘Value’ ticket and ‘Any Day’ facility. This ’Value ’ ticket is valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. The ‘Any Day’ ticket gives guests the flexibility to enter Global Village any day they like, including public holidays.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule, timings and venues

Global Village will also be launching a new range of branded merchandise, including products featuring Waleef, Zoya, Ozka and Aiyah.