Indian Railways cancels 137 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday informed that it fully cancelled 107 trains schedule to depart today. The national transporter also partially cancelled 30 trains, rescheduled 3 trains and diverted 14 . These trains were cancelled due to engineering, maintenance and operational reasons.

List of trains cancelled on August 26 (Friday):

03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 05366 , 06977 , 07519 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12152 , 12262 , 12809 , 12810 , 12812 , 12833 , 12834 , 12870 , 12906 , 12949 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 15777 , 15778 , 15934 , 17008 , 17321 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20948 , 20949 , 22843 , 22846 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37823 , 37834 , 37836 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

How to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.