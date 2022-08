Indian Railways cancels, diverts train on this route: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to cancel, divert and reschedule several trains at the Churk Station of the Chopan-Chunar section. The decision was taken due to the non-interlocking work being in the Prayagraj division.

These trains will be affected:

Train Number- 15934, Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express will remain cancelled on August 26.

Train Number- 15933, New Tinsukia-Amritsar Express will remain cancelled on August 30.

Train Number- 15904, Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express will remain cancelled on August 28.

Train Number- 15903, Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express will remain cancelled on September 2.

Train Number- 13343 Varanasi-Shaktinagar will get affected from August 25 to August 27.

Train Number- 13344 Shaktinagar-Varanasi will get affected from August 26 to August 28

Train Number-13345 Varanasi-Singrauli will get affected from August 24 to August 31

Train Number- 13346, from Singrauli-Varanasi from August 25 to September 1 will get affected.

Train Number- 12424, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will travel via Newbangoigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya, Barasta from August 24 to August 29.

Train Number, 20504, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, Barasta will travel via Newbangoigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya from 24 August, 27 August, 28 August and 29 August

Train Number- 12506 Anand Vihar Terminus-Kamakhya NE Express, Barasta will go via Newbangoigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya from August 27 to August 29. This train will not stop at Barpeta Road and Rangiya stations.

Train Number- 12423, Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express will go via Newbangoigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya from August 25 to August 29

For more information check the Railway website https://www.irctc.co.in/.