Massive fire breakout at a building in UP’s Moradabad; At least 5 killed, 7 injured

Moradabad: Five people were killed and seven others injured after a fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Friday. Shailendra Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Moradabad said the fire broke out in a three-storey building.

In the incident, five people lost their lives and seven were rescued from the building and later rushed to the hospital for treatment. As per the information, members of the same family were residing in the three-storey building.

Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out in a multi-story building in Moradabad. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/wjtATC1TB6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2022

Surinder Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, District Hospital said, ‘We are yet to ascertain the details. Four people including 2 children and 2 adults were brought dead to the hospital after they sustained fire injuries’. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.