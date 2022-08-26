President Droupadi Murmu’s daughter’s fake Twitter account created by Noida techie: Arrested

According to officials, a 42-year-old software engineer was arrested on Thursday in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for establishing a Twitter account in the name of President Droupadi Murmu’s daughter. The accused is working by a renowned multinational corporation, set up the fake social media account to influence his neighbour, with whom he had a personal conflict.

‘The accused is a cyber criminal who was harassing people using a fake Twitter account in the name of President Murmu’s daughter Itishree Murmu. He used this fake account to exert influence on a neighbour of his with whom he had a personal conflict,’ Anil Kumar, the in-charge of Beta 2 Police Station, said.

He claimed that during the arrest, three phones were taken from his possession, including the one used to run the fake social media account. According to the official, Shukla has been charged with violating sections 504 (intentional insult to induce breach of public peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication).

The official said that, he has also been charged with violating relevant Information Technology Act provisions.