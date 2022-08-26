Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks settled Friday with marginal gains. The domestic benchmark indices but ended the week with losses. The concern over an economic recession has weighed upon the investors.

BSE Sensex ended higher by 59.15 points at 58, 833.87. NSE Nifty edged up 36.45 points to 17,558.90. The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Titan, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel.