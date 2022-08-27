CM Pinarayi Vijayan invites Amit Shah to be Chief Guest for Nehru trophy boat race

Alappuzha: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan invited Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah to be chief guest for the Nehru Trophy boat race, which will be held in Punnamada lake on September 4. CM has also requested the central minister to attend the Onam celebrations. A letter of invitation was sent from the CM’s office on August 23.

A southern zone council meeting of southern states will be conducted from August 30 to September 3 at Kovalam, in which Amit Shah will also participate. The CM has requested Amit Shah to return only after the Onam celebrations following the council meeting. The organisers of the boat race have planned to strengthen the surveillance and restrictions as the Chief Minister will attend this time. More regulations will be launched if Amit Shah agrees to participate in the programme.

As many as 22 ‘chundan’ boats will participate in the competition this year. The budget tourism cell of KSRTC will launch bus services from all districts solely for Nehru trophy boat race. Tickets of the race will also be sold along with the bus tickets.