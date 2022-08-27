Fitbit launches 3 new smartwatches: Details inside

Mumbai: American digital health and fitness brand, Fitbit launched 3 new smartwatches- Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, and Fitbit Inspire 3. The Fitbit Sense 2 is priced at $299.95 (roughly Rs. 23,900) in the US. The Fitbit Versa 4 is priced at $229.95 (roughly Rs. 18,300). The Inspire 3 cost $99.95 (roughly Rs. 7,900). All the new three models come with a free six-months subscription to Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 specifications: Both the smartwatches are compatible with both iOS and Android and smartwatches will soon be compatible with Google Maps and Google Wallet. It supports Bluetooth calling feature. This feature allow users to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist. These wearable are water resistant up to 50 meters.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is powered by the new Fitbit OS and offers more than 100 watchfaces. It also comes with inbuilt support for Amazon Alexa for voice commands-based control.

The Fitbit Versa 4 offers more than 40 exercise modes including HIIT, weight lifting, CrossFit, and dance. Both the wearable offer up to 6 days of battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Inspire 3 specifications: Inspire 3 comes with a heart rate sensor, activity monitors, and promises a battery life of up to 10 days. It has Bluetooth calling feature as well. Fitbit Inspire 3 comes with a free six-months subscription to Fitbit Premium.