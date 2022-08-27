‘I’d fight the strongest currents for you’: See Farhan Akhtar’s sweet Bday post for Shibani Dandekar

New Delhi: On Shibani Dandekar’s 42nd birthday, actor- filmmaker Farhan Akhtar posted a sweet birthday note for his wife, and shared a beautiful picture of himself with her.

In the picture, the couple is seen standing on a boat with Farhan holding the oar. ‘Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I’d fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you’, the caption read, tagging Shibani Dandekar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

In no time, Shibani replied to the post on the actor’s comment section and wrote, ‘Love you my partner for life. Couldn’t imagine being on this journey without you! You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer ALWAYS’. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently in Sydney, attending a friend’s wedding. The couple married in February after being in a relationship for years.