Mahindra & Mahindra announces price of 2022 Scorpio Classic

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Mahindra & Mahindra announced the price 2022 Scorpio Classic. The 2022 Scorpio Classic was launched recently in the Indian markets in two variants- S and S11. The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in five colours: Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and Galaxy Grey. The SUV features new grille, muscular bonnet, new twin-peaks logo, LED tail lamps, 2nd row AC vents, Hydraulic assisted bonnet, Dual airbags, Micro hybrid tech and Intellipark. The S11 variant gets LED headlamps with DRLs, Spoiler, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, Arm rest on front seats and a 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring.

The new SUV is powered by lightweight GEN-2 mHawk diesel engine which produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.