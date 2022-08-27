Roads and Transport Authority announce delays on major road in Dubai

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has informed that there will be delays on the Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sharjah between the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street and Qarn Al Sabkha Road on Sunday. Drivers can expect the delay on August 28 from 12am to 10am. RTA urged all drivers to drive carefully and to follow directional signs.

RTA also informed extension of Dubai Metro services for two hours on the weekend. RTA updated that on August 27 and 28, Dubai Metro services will be extended from midnight to 2am the next day. Passengers would be transported for free from Dubai Airport Terminal 3 to Centrepoint Metro Station during these hours.