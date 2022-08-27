Schools accuse Karnataka government of corruption in letter to PM Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association charged the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government with massive corruption.

The groups appealed with PM Modi to investigate the alleged bribery that the state education department is allegedly demanding in order to grant recognition certificates to educational institutions. The body called attention to corruption in the department’s processes for issuing no-objection certificates (NOC), renewing recognition, and other processes.

‘Due to rampant corruption activities by the officials of primary and higher secondary education departments, private schools in Karnataka are at the verge of closure,’ the letter said.

According to the groups, private schools must spend lakhs to secure the required documents for building and fire safety compliance, which has led to an explosion in corruption at all levels. The groups claimed that state Education Minister BC Nagesh has not reacted to many complaints and requests.